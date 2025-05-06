Check Out These Women-Owned Cannabis & CBD Brands For Mother’s Day 2025

Mother’s Day is May 10, and if the Mom in your life is into cannabis, we’ve whipped up a quick and handy guide to help you shop. We just There are several women-owned cannabis brands out there who develop products for all cannabis enthusiasts, and we’ll attempt to center those brands in this roundup. You will certainly see companies we’ve covered in past roundups, and that’s just because we’re big fans of the featured brands. Even if Mom doesn’t usually use cannabis products that employ THC, we’ve also got some CBD items below, which are purported to have vast therapeutic benefits. We’re certain to have a little bit of something for everyone in this guide. Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. is May 10, and if the Mom in your life is into cannabis, we’ve whipped up a quick and handy guide to help you shop. We just published an epic 420 gift guide last month, so this one will be a bit more streamlined as we’re only focusing on women-owned brands.There are several women-owned cannabis brands out there who develop products for all cannabis enthusiasts, and we’ll attempt to center those brands in this roundup. You will certainly see companies we’ve covered in past roundups, and that’s just because we’re big fans of the featured brands.Even if Mom doesn’t usually use cannabis products that employ THC, we’ve also got some CBD items below, which are purported to have vast therapeutic benefits. We’re certain to have a little bit of something for everyone in this guide.If there is a women-owned cannabis brand with great products for Mother’s Day you’d like to see featured, email D.L. Chandler [ [email protected] ], and we’ll do our best to update the guide. — Photo: Getty

1. Black Buddha Cannabis Source: Black Buddha Cannabis Black Buddha Cannabis was founded by Roz McCarthy, with women at the forefront, sparking the inspiration for the brand. Specializing in premium medical marijuana, Black Buddha Cannabis is sold in Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Learn more here.

2. ButACake Source: @ButACake ButACake is a Black and woman-owned edible cannabis brand founded by trained pastry chef, Matha Figaro. We haven’t tried out the product, but considering Ms. Figaro’s story and what we’re all about at Urban One, we had to feature them. Hopefully, we can get our hands on some product soon. Learn more here.

3. Cake She Hits Different Source: Cake She Hits Different Cake She Hits Different is owned by Chloe Kaleiokalani, and her brand boasts California’s top-selling all-in-one vape in the brand’s Designer Distillate device. Cake She Hits Different is also available in Arizona and Nevada as well. Learn more here.

4. House of Puff Source: House of Puff House of Puff, founded by Kristina Lopez Adduci, is a Latina and woman-owned cannabis accessories brand based in New York. The company specializes in high-end “puffware” along with other products. Learn more here.

5. LumiBloom Source: LumiBloom LumiBloom is a Black and woman-owned brand founded by MacKenzie McClain Hill. Focusing on beauty and overall wellness, LumiBloom makes CBD a centerpiece in some of its products, including bath salts, bath bombs, oils, and even hand sanitizer. Learn more here.