Check Out These Women-Owned Cannabis & CBD Brands For Mother’s Day 2025
1. Black Buddha Cannabis
Black Buddha Cannabis was founded by Roz McCarthy, with women at the forefront, sparking the inspiration for the brand. Specializing in premium medical marijuana, Black Buddha Cannabis is sold in Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
2. ButACake
ButACake is a Black and woman-owned edible cannabis brand founded by trained pastry chef, Matha Figaro. We haven’t tried out the product, but considering Ms. Figaro’s story and what we’re all about at Urban One, we had to feature them. Hopefully, we can get our hands on some product soon.
3. Cake She Hits Different
Cake She Hits Different is owned by Chloe Kaleiokalani, and her brand boasts California’s top-selling all-in-one vape in the brand’s Designer Distillate device. Cake She Hits Different is also available in Arizona and Nevada as well.
4. House of Puff
House of Puff, founded by Kristina Lopez Adduci, is a Latina and woman-owned cannabis accessories brand based in New York. The company specializes in high-end “puffware” along with other products.
5. LumiBloom
LumiBloom is a Black and woman-owned brand founded by MacKenzie McClain Hill. Focusing on beauty and overall wellness, LumiBloom makes CBD a centerpiece in some of its products, including bath salts, bath bombs, oils, and even hand sanitizer.
6. Rollin Rosa
Rollin Rosa, founded in Chicago in 2022, is the brainchild of Vanessa Cardenas and Victoria Cristina Ruiz. Their pre-rolls come equipped with rose-colored tips in their light green vegan cones. It is one of the handful of Latina-owned cannabis brands emerging in the States.
