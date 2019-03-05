Wrestling Legend King Kong Bundy Dead At 61, Twitter Reacts

Pro wrestling legend King Kong Bundy, a mainstay during the 80’s and 90’s heyday of the WWE (then WWF), has passed away. He was 61.

Reports the New York Post:

Bundy was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4, 458-pound wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

King Kong Bundy wrestling Bud Bundy on "Married With Children" back in the day. Classic moment. #RIPKingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/UWeyIbjC4h — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 5, 2019

The tributes, from fans and peers alike, have been pouring in ever since news of his death broke. See the words of Hulk Hogan Brutus the Barber Beefcake and more in the gallery.

Photo: Getty