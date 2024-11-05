X Launches Updated Block Feature, Users Slam Elon Musk
X Rolls Out Updated Block Feature That Nobody Asked For Allowing Blocked Users To See Your Posts
Per The Verge:
But as Tracy Chou, who launched the anti-harassment tool Block Party, said in a post on X, “…the point is that friction matters!! making it easy for a creeper to creep is not a good thing!!”
Another issue is whether the updated block function aligns with the rules in app stores. Apple’s guidelines say that apps with user-generated content must have “The ability to block abusive users from the service.”
1. Exactly
2. We can only hope
3. Ughhhh
4. Excellent question
5. Howling
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
