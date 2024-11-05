Subscribe
Technology

X Launches Updated Block Feature, Users Slam Elon Musk

X Rolls Out Updated Block Feature That Nobody Asked For Allowing Blocked Users To See Your Posts

Published on November 5, 2024

Published on November 5, 2024
Source: NurPhoto / Getty / X

If you thought Elon Musk couldn’t make X, formerly Twitter, any worse than it is, think again. A new take on the block feature has rolled out, and yes, it’s dumb.
Elon Musk first announced the change to the block feature back in September, and now it’s here. The Verge reports that X started launching the controversial change to how blocking trolls work over the weekend.

According to Techcrunch, the change will allow people who were once blocked on X to see your posts, followers, and who you are following. According to Donald Trump’s newest glazer, Elon Musk, blocking people from seeing your public posts “makes no sense,” and now that all changes under Musk’s leadership will possibly allow people to harass you on the platform continually. In October, the engineering account for X claimed in its argument for the change that users who blocked individuals could say hurtful or harmful things about the user they blocked without them knowing, and the change allows for “greater transparency.” Rigggghhhttt. Still, despite seeing what users can post, blocked users still can’t reply, like, follow, or send direct messages to the user who blocked them. Some are pointing out how problematic this change to the block feature is and how it may not align with both Google and Apple’s app store policies.

Per The Verge:

But as Tracy Chou, who launched the anti-harassment tool Block Party, said in a post on X, “…the point is that friction matters!! making it easy for a creeper to creep is not a good thing!!”

Another issue is whether the updated block function aligns with the rules in app stores. Apple’s guidelines say that apps with user-generated content must have “The ability to block abusive users from the service.”

Users on X have been slamming Musk and the change to the block feature on his own platform. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

