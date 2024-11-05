X Rolls Out Updated Block Feature That Nobody Asked For Allowing Blocked Users To See Your Posts

Phony Stark AKA Elon Musk Accuses New York Times of “Anti-Whiteness,” Wants To Know Why The B In Black Is Capitalized

Don’t Ask Grok: Author Joyce Carol Oates Made Elon Musk Crash Out Over His Lack Of Culture

We care about your data. See our privacy policy .

But as Tracy Chou, who launched the anti-harassment tool Block Party, said in a post on X , “…the point is that friction matters!! making it easy for a creeper to creep is not a good thing!!”

Another issue is whether the updated block function aligns with the rules in app stores. Apple’s guidelines say that apps with user-generated content must have “The ability to block abusive users from the service.”