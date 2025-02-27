'X-Men '97' Won't Be Back Until 2026, X Reacts
‘X-Men 97’ Won’t Be Back Until 2026, X Reacts
Speaking with Collider, Marvel’s head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum revealed when we could expect to return to X-Men ’97. “Season 2 of X-Men ’97 is going to be in ’26. We’re working on it now. It’s exciting. That world of the ’90s is just… I can’t believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place.” Marvel Studios didn’t waste time greenlighting the animated series for a second and third season. When the show returns for season three, it won’t be with writer Beau DeMayo who got canned ahead of season one’s premiere. “Right now, we are still working on X-Men ’97 season 2. It’s coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane,” Winderbaum told Screen Rant. “That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently.”The wait for season 2 of X-Men ’97 will be a long one! X-Men ’97 was one of the standouts for Marvel Studios / Marvel Animation last year and left fans wanting more after its explosive season one finale, which ended on a cliffhanger.
Social Media Is Not Happy About The Wait For X-Men ’97News of the show not returning until 2026 isn’t sitting well with some fans, and understandably so. One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “This is so tiring with most if not all shows having 2 years in between seasons. Stop with this.” “And yet another blow. Way to kill all momentum. X-Men ’97 was, wire to wire, the best piece of entertainment Marvel produced the last years,” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld who has been taking shots at Marvel Studios as of late because he claimed he wasn’t allowed to go to the Deadpool & Wolverine afterparty. Others are willing to be patient. We will be locked in whenever season 2 premieres, until that day arrives, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
