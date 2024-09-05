Beau DeMayo Responds To Marvel Studios & Disney Via OnlyFans, X Says He’s Not Beating The Allegations

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Per Deadline:

This might be one of the most ridiculous ways ever to respond to sexual misconduct allegations. X-Men 97 showrunner Beau DeMayo vowed to address the serious allegations Disney/Marvel Studios dropped after DeMayo accused the studios of taking away his writing credit on the popular Disney+ animated series.That day has finally come, but for whatever ridiculous reason, DeMayo locked his response behind his OnlyFans account. Deadline exclusively reports that DeMayo claims “These allegations of egregious misconduct are false,” calling out Disney and Marvel for its “toxic environment” and “near criminal working conditions” that “turns individuals against one another, stokes paranoia to ensure compliance.”DeMayo’s claims come after Disney/Marvel Studios revealed they fired him after a misconduct probe’s “egregious nature of the findings” after claiming his firing was due to him sharing risque fan art of himself. According to reports , word on the Disney streets is that DeMayo allegedly sent nude photos of himself to X-Men ’97 colleagues and got handsy with some of them.

Today, as attorney Bryan Freedman filed an expedited jury trial seeking complaint in LA Superior Court to have an allegedly “illegal non-disparagement provision” removed from the writer’s exit package documents, DeMayo took to OnlyFans to call BS on the Kevin Feige-run Marvel and Bob Iger-led Disney.

“The rumors being spread around me online are lies, and they are offensive, but more concerning is that they’re a smear campaign designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up the egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97, all the way all the way to the top at Marvel Studios,” DeMayo declared in his nearly 30-minute remarks to camera on the often explicit subscription social platform.

Admitting that “personality conflicts happen, especially in creative environments like Hollywood, DeMayo also acknowledged that he has long known he is “not everyone’s cup of tea.”

Yet, in a nutshell, DeMayo asserted today that him “being gay, Black and open about it at Marvel Studios” and was the real issue the company had with him and why he was tossed out and later saw his credits for the upcoming second season of the mutant saga removed. In fact, spotlighting the timeline of his departure, DeMayo says that it was only after his intial conversation with company HR that he “no longer felt safe at the studio as a gay Black man” that he was shown the door.

Social Media Reacts To Beau DeMayo Directing People To His OnlyFans Account

Very interesting.Users on X, formerly Twitter, are still skeptical and don’t understand why DeMayo directed people to his OnlyFans account to see his reply.Again, this is a bizarre way to “bring the receipts and try to clear your name. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.