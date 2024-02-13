Xbox Unveils ‘Dune: Part Two’ Custom Series S Console & First-Ever Floating Controller

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the Xbox community being in shambles following rumors of exclusives possibly landing on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch, the company continues to deliver exclusive Xbox Series S consoles and controllers.

On Tuesday, Xbox announced another partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures for the studio’s latest film, Dune: Part Two.

Like its previous collaboration with Wonka, which saw a custom Series X console inspired by a Wonka chocolate bar, a controller taking its cues from the character’s jacket, and an edible chocolate controller, Xbox gamers can get their hands on custom hardware inspired by the highly anticipated follow-up to 2021’s Dune.

While not being “sweet” or featuring any edible components, the Dune: Part Two does feature what Xbox describes as the “first-ever floating controller.”

The controller comes in a seemingly marble finish with the Dune: Part Two logo written on it. The controller also has a stand with the same finish that looks like it is magically floating over a sand base.

That’s not at all; a custom Series S console rests in a “specially designed console holder inspired by the Ornithopter,” making it a “true collector’s item for fans.”

But wait, there’s more. Microsoft Flight Simulator fans can also boot up the game and pilot the Royal Atreides Ornithopter over the deserts of Arrakis in the latest expansion for the game.

Xbox is also bringing two life-size Royal Atreides Ornithopter gaming simulators to the London Microsoft Experience Center on Oxford Circus starting February 16 and the New York Microsoft Experience Center on Fifth Avenue starting February 26.

How Do You Get The Dune Series S & Controller?

Unfortunately, you can’t buy these items. Still, you can enter a free contest to win the custom hardware by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet.

The contest will run from February 13, 2024, through March 25, 2024.

Good luck.