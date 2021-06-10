Journalist Yashar Ali Subject Of Revelatory LA Mag Report, Twitter Reacts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yashar Ali might be a familiar name to many who use Twitter to gather news information and those who engage in tweetstorms of debates around politics and social justice concerns. Ali was the subject of a revelatory Los Angeles Magazine piece that revealed the journalist and social media star has fallen out of grace with some of his high-profile associates.

For those unfamiliar, Ali, 41, is an Iranian-American man who converted to Catholicism and has become one of the most visible people on Twitter due to his consistent presence and ability to break news items that often have far-reaching implications.

According to Wikipedia, Ali is a native of Chicago, Ill., and got his start as a television production assistant in Los Angles ahead of working on campaigns for members of the Democratic Party and reportedly was a federal lobbyist. Ali was also the deputy chief of staff to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In the piece of Los Angles Magazine, the publication zeroes in on Ali’s rise to fame, most especially his connections with political figures and Hollywood stars. Among those stars Ali was said to be friendly with, Kathy Griffin was one of them but it appears that the two had an explosive falling out as noted in a piece from The Daily Beast.

The feature also examined some of Ali’s successful takedowns using his massive platform, including one of former The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, who allegedly used racial slurs against her fellow hosts and staffers at the program with Osbourne eventually leaving the program due to the allegations.

Other details from LA Mag make mention of tax liens against Ali and the fact that he is allegedly couch-surfing across Los Angeles and has no fixed address.

Ali’s name is trending on Twitter this morning (June 10) and we’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: Twitter