Mayo Mishaps: YesJulz Compares Outkast & EarthGang, Twitter Shoves Becky Blowhard Out The Paint

YesJulz managed to crawl out from under whatever rock she finessed from someone to give off an opinion that nobody in the free world needed or asked for. The social media influencer is now catching the wrath of Twitter after comparing EarthGang to the legendary Outkast and is getting absolutely cooked for it.

To catch everyone up to speed, EarthGang consisting of the very talented duo of Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) just dropped their proper full-length album for Dreamville, Mirrorland.

YesJulz took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the group and brought in the original two dope boys into the equation somehow.

“Earthgang is like the OutKast of this generation only with two Andre’s. I’m so here for it,” YesJulz tweeted. “& don’t f*ckin @ me.”

Welp, you know good and well she got @’d and then some. The snatching commenced immediately and is still going strong. We’ve collected the best of the chatter below.

—

Photo: Getty