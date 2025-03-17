YG Kicks Donald Trump Impersonator Off Stage at Rolling Loud
YG Kicks Donald Trump Look-Alike Off Stage During “FDT” at Rolling Loud
YG shut down Rolling Loud with one of the hardest performances of the weekend, mixing West Coast bangers with real talk. The Compton rapper made a statement early, bringing out a Donald Trump impersonator who started spitting over-the-top MAGA nonsense like, “We’re going to build a beautiful wall, it will be solid gold.” The crowd was half-laughing, half-booing until YG cut the act short. Right in the middle of the fake Trump’s speech, YG kicked him off the stage, and just like that, the energy flipped. If keeping the same energy was a person, it would DEFINITELY be YG. As soon as the beat for “FDT” (F**k Donald Trump) dropped, the whole place went crazy. Even though the track came out in 2016, it still hits just as hard today, especially with Trump still making noise in politics. Fans were screaming every word, turning the whole set into a protest anthem moment. YG didn’t just rap, he made a statement, proving he’s still one of the realest in the game when it comes to speaking on real issues. The Bompton rappers set wasn’t just about politics. YG made sure to rep for the West Coast heavy, running through classics from “My Krazy Life” like “BPT”, “Left, Right”, and “My N***a” Keeping it raw, showing love to his day-one fans while keeping the new generation tapped in. He also took time to touch on serious issues like police brutality, keeping that same energy he’s had since day one. Check out some of the reactions to YG bringing out a Donald Trump look-alike during his Rolling Loud set.
