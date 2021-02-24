Bobby Shmurda’s Release From Prison Has Twitter Fans Saying YNW Melly Should Be Next

YNW Melly is currently awaiting trial in connection to a double homicide he allegedly carried out against what was reported as a pair of close friends in Florida. With the release of Bobby Shmurda this week, fans on Twitter are wondering aloud if the rapper born Jamell Demons could be next but some fans are saying he should remain jailed due to the nature of his crimes.

YNW Melly’s name was trending on Twitter in the wake of Shmurda’s renewed freedom, sparking a flurry of conservation about the “Murder On My Mind” rapper known for his melodic offerings.

While Shmurda was arrested in connection to crimes allegedly enacted with his sprawling GS9 collective in Brooklyn, Melly’s case was tied to his alleged actions after two men from the YNW (Young N*gga World) crew, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams, and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr., both were shot and reportedly driven to a local hospital by Melly.

Melly broke out as a rapper with the aforementioned “Murder On My Mind” single which described a bone-chilling scene of him carrying out the killing of a rival. All of the details were delivered essentially in the form of a trap-influenced R&B track. The Gifford, Fla. native was then signed to a contract with 300/Atlantic Records, going on to work with Kanye West on the “Mixed Personalities” hit.

Considering the violent nature of the crimes YNW Melly is connected to, which includes being named in the murder of a deputy’s sheriff in his hometown in 2017, some fans on Twitter believe that he should remain in jail.

We’ve got the reactions from Twitter below.

