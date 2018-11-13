You Care: Kanye West Delays ‘Yandhi’ Album Again, Twitter Reacts

Yeezy’s new album was supposed to drop on Black Friday. However, Kanye West has delayed the release of his new Yandhi album, again.

Initially, the new project was supposed to drop in September, but that didn’t happen. Then it was thought to be dropping on November 23 aka Black Friday—now that ain’t happening either.

After linking with Kid Cudi to perform as Kids See Ghosts this past Sunday, Yeezy determined his new work just isn’t ready yet.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realize the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding,” he tweeted last night (Nov. 12).

