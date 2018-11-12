Kid Cudi & Kanye West Debut ‘Kids See Ghost’ At Camp Flog Gnaw, Twitter Hummed In Unison

Fans in attendance at Tyler, The Creator’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw got the treat of the lifetime when Kid Cudi and Kanye West performed their joint album Kids See Ghost for the first time.

It was a humming good time.

Cudi and West with his red hair (he’s still canceled by the way) had the music festival on tilt while they performed in a see-through box and floated above fans. The duo performed cuts like “Reborn,” “Fire,” “Free (Ghost Town Pt. 2)” and “4th Dimension” from their collaborative effort. But it didn’t stop there though, they eventually performed their own hits as well.

Kanye much to the delight of his fans brought his old self back for the night. Backed by Cudder, Ye performed classics like “Paranoid” and “Welcome To Heartbreak.” Not to be outdone, Cudi followed Yeezy by performing fan-favorite “Pursuit of Happiness.”

It was a performance for the ages and not even Tyler, The Creator could contain himself and fanned out while watching and at one point joining the crowd to take in the epic moment.

Not sure anyone is enjoying this Kid See Ghosts performance more than Tyler, the Creator 😂 pic.twitter.com/QTpTOgF2Kr — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) November 12, 2018

Was this a glimpse of what to expect from the two artists if they embark on a tour? When he’s not cooning Kanye and Cudi are magic together. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions to Kanye and Cudi shutting down Camp Flog Gnaw below.

Photo: Daniel Boczarski / Getty