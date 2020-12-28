Young Thug Says Jay-Z Doesn’t Have 30 Songs, Backtracks Faster Than Usain Bolt

Young Thug was talking with Gillie Da Kid on the latter’s Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast and the Atlanta rapper proceeded to jump out the window, figuratively. While bragging that he had 30 songs that would make the crowd go crazy at his shows in arenas, he then proceeded to add that “Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs like that.”
“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that”
We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight.
Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ
— MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020
Now Thugger said that with the utmost confidence. But the look on Gillie’s face said it all. But to be clear, the Philly rapper turned host also diplomatically added, “He got a lot, though.”
The tone, or maybe his thoughts catching up with what he just said, led Thug to walk back that wild statement instantaneously.
“I’m just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them b*tch,” said Thug, now in full retreat mode. “I”m not literally saying him. I’m saying n*ggas who you thinking…”
Right. The subject then changed to how much Thug gets for a show and he claimed a million, and that’s actually down on his price due to the pandemic. Okay. Could be some capping going on—we’ll wait on the receipts—but will give him credit for at least try to clean up that Jay-Z ain’t got 30 songs idea right way.
Just so we’re clear, Jay-Z has had entire concerts that were rocking off the strength of his b-sides and album cuts that easily could be translated to arenas. Then when you get to his mainstream hits, forget about it.
Peep some reactions to Young Thugs flub below.
Thug: “JayZ ain’t got 30 songs like that…”
Gillie: “he got a lot tho…”
Thug: https://t.co/N1w0JM4sXw pic.twitter.com/Q857oXCiU3
— Hip_Hopsince85 (@thatsChristianG) December 28, 2020
1.
I love you thug I really really do. But you don’t have this kinda stat line soo please use someone else’s name https://t.co/PMuOh6feMX pic.twitter.com/YJuxuHIpX6— A🌎💭 (@KingVirgo9) December 28, 2020
2.
Y’all not about to sit up here and lie talking about Thug got more hits that Jay. I like Thug but we don’t gotta lie— The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) December 28, 2020
3.
Young Thug’s biggest downfall will be how he speaks on legends in the culture.— Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) December 28, 2020
4.
Love Young Thug to death but if somebody ever said that then they must be a YSL employee or a family member. https://t.co/Os1IN6O2h3— Ahmed🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) December 28, 2020
5.
First it was Andre 3000 and now Thugger saying JAY Z doesn’t have 30 songs people will know— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) December 28, 2020
Young Thug needs to just stop talking on legends and focus on releasing PUNK pic.twitter.com/kcI0z77m1Y
6.
Thug been on a run of horrible takes for awhile now https://t.co/dQpVks0SYI— IDidIt (@YourMusicWhore) December 29, 2020
7.
The TL is whilin way too much.— King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) December 29, 2020
Don’t know who needs to hear this but Young Thug is NOT better than Jay Z🤦🏽♂️
8.
Thug: Jay z aint got that...— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) December 29, 2020
Everybody in the room: *sideeye
Everybody on the internet: *sideeye
Thug: pic.twitter.com/IALNiNN0ag