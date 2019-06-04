Jim Jones Details How Cam’ron & JAY-Z Linked For B-Sides Concert [Video]

JAY-Z continues to put past beefs behind him with the help of others. Apparently Jim Jones was the plug so the Brooklyn MC could patch up his differences with Cam’ron.

As spotted on Complex Elliott Wilson and B-Dot hosted Jones for a second time on their Rap Radar podcast. While the two journalists have yet to release the episode in full, a teaser already has the internets buzzing about this appearance.

The clip in question shows the hosts expressing their individual gratitude for the multiple magical moments Hov provided the crowd at his recent B-Sides concert at Webster Hall. Naturally, the topic of Cam’ron hitting the stage came up and come to find out Jim played a big hand in bringing the two former rivals together.

“I got a call saying JAY about to do a special B-side concert,” Jones explained. “And I’m like ‘Cool, can I get some tickets? What’s up?’ I thought that was the call that he was pulling up. They like ‘Yo, he wants to perform Welcome to New York City.'”

As the conversation progressed it dawned on Jim that he had to step up for the culture. “They asked me and now I’m like ‘Come on, don’t do this to me,'” he said. “Like, why y’all putting me under this one? Like I’m just listening and in my mind I’m like f*ck it. I’m just asking a question [to Cam]. He’s going to say ‘yeah’ or he’s going to say ‘no’. But in my mind I’m like…if you know Cam this could…cause some sh*t…or…might not even sweat it. Might just say some slick sh*t and leave it alone and all that sh*t. So…yeah, hopefully he like ‘yup.'”

According to Capo the call was an easy one to make as Killa clearly has evolved. “Right after I got the call I called him, I said ‘Yo, JAY is doing the B-Side concert, right?’ [Cam] like ‘Yeah.’ [And I say] ‘He trying to perform Welcome to New York City’ and they wanted me to know if maybe you might just want to perform. You know, I don’t know, you know I’m just trying to do what I do.’ He like, ‘Yeah run it. Let’s do it.’

No word on when this episode will drop but in the meantime check out Jim’s hilariously comical appearance on Full Size Run.

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage