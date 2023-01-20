Rain On Me: Yung Miami Says She Enjoys Golden Showers, Pee Diddy Begins Trending

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami and her new REVOLT talk show, is all the rage once again due to the host of the program telling it exactly how it is. During the show’s latest episode, the Miami, Fla. rapper admitted to enjoying golden showers, which got the trending topic “Pee Diddy” going wild on Twitter.

Yung Miami sat down with veteran rapper Trina and the pair got into a raunchy sex discussion during the so-called “Resha Roulette” Q&A game. The game involves players taking a card and share the whatever the details out loud. If the details match the actions of the person, they have to take a shot. In this case, Yung Miami shared that the card said she had to take a shot if she enjoyed golden showers.

“It says take a shot if you like golden showers. I Do,” YM shared in between laughs. Trina, taken aback by the admittance, asked, “Meaning when the guy pees on you. Pee on you everywhere, you like it?”

“I just like it. I don’t know, it just do something to me,” YM fired back as she got ready to down a shot.

As it stands, folks on Twitter are immediately connecting the dots that YM’s frequent romantic partner, Sean “Diddy” Combs, is the shower delivery man. Of course, this sparked the aforementioned “Pee Diddy” moniker and a lot of rampant kink shaming. As the saying goes, don’t yuck my yum. Yung Miami and Diddy are adults and what they do in the bedroom is fine for them as long as everything is consensual. We’re pretty sure some of the folks with something negative to say have a few skeletons in their too-small closet.

Check out some of the reactions of Yung Miami admitting she likes a little man rain every now and then below. Also, we’ve included the episode.

