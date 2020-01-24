We Have Lift Off: Twitter Blown Away After Zion Williamson Gives Us A Glimpse of His Greatness

After a significant delay, Zion Williamson is officially ready for launch. The no.1 draft pick made his NBA regular-season debut, and he didn’t disappoint.

The sports world has been eagerly awaiting to see Zion showcase his phenomenal skills we got a taste of in Summer League and preseason action. Zion’s launch was delayed after he suffered a torn right meniscus and underwent surgery to repair it, sidelining him 6-8 weeks.

In his limited action, Zion displayed the same dominance averaging 23.3 points on 71.4 percent shooting and 6.5 rebounds in 4 games before Williamson was sidelined. After sitting on the sidelines and sometimes actually getting caught napping, literally, the Zion was cleared for launch Wednesday night during the Pelicans home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.

As expected, the Pelicans decided to ease him back into action with Gentry playing him in short spurts, so his regular-season debut wasn’t as exciting as many hoped it would be through the first 3 quarters of play. If you were like us, your probably tuned out thinking this wasn’t going to be the game where Zion returned to regular form, but then the fourth quarter happened.

Williamson showed signs that he is just waiting for the green light scoring 17 straight points, shooting an insanely efficient 4/4 from behind the three-point line, 8/11 from the field, distributing three assists, and grabbing seven rebounds in just 18 minutes of play.

No. 1 overall draft pick @Zionwilliamson goes for 22 PTS (4-4 3PM), including 17 straight 4th quarter points, in his NBA debut for the @PelicansNBA!

Twitter, of course, after being asleep for most of the game, erupted at what they just witnessed. If Zion keeps this play up, current shoo-in Rookie of The Year, Ja Morant. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

