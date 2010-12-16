WikiLeaks Founder Faces Bail Hearing

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is back in court.

Assange has been held in a British prison since being denied bail, and is waiting to be questioned over other unlawful activity apart from WikiLeaks. T

he journalist has received support from various celebrities, promising cash for his bail.

The founder is facing allegations over sex crimes regarding two women in Sweden. the Guardian has stated that Assange is prohibited from Tweeting during court.

