DentureDonald: President Trump’s Teeth Hilariously Clowned By Trevor Noah

President Donald Trump and his announcement that the city of Jerusalem was now the capital of Israel caught the attention of many due to the former business mogul’s questionably slurred speech. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also took notice of the weird manner in which Trump spoke, which sparked the hilarious hashtag #DentureDonald in response.

The Daily Beast writes:

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump broke with seven decades of U.S. foreign policy to brazenly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which threatens to throw the region into even further chaos.

“Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” Trump announced in a speech. “This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.”

…

But it was Trump’s bizarre speech that also earned headlines. During the talk delivered from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room, the president appeared to slur his words several times—including the words “United States.” He sounded, really, like Holly Hunter after a dentist appointment.

Noah immediately seized in on the speech, and could barely get through his bit without breaking into laughter himself. Noah assesded that Trump was having a little issues with his dentures due to the host’s own experiences with a family member who also wore fake teeth.

The #DentureDonald hashtag has somewhat taken hold online, and we’ve collected some for viewing below and on the following pages.

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

This nickname is blistering to Trump's ego. Guaranteed. #DentureDonald — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 7, 2017

Donald Trump's teeth fell out during a speech today, and it wasn't among the ten most embarrassing things that happened to him today. #DentureDonald — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 7, 2017

#DentureDonald This is karma for all the jokes he made about OTHER political leaders who happened to need a sip of water during a speech, or who seemed under the weather at times. But wow…talk about CRINGE WORTHY. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/xqAebv63w7 — alexis 🎀 (@a1exis_morgan) December 7, 2017

I really want to tweet about #DentureDonald But I'm afraid that it will only anger him into somehow further screwing the world tomorrow Ahhh, shcrew it 😂 Lesh enjoy the shimple things And God blesh the United Schtuts pic.twitter.com/dVeVRnxhf6 — CaptainsLog2017 (Please Steal My Avatar) 🖖🏽🌵 (@CaptainsLog2017) December 7, 2017

—

Photo: screen cap/Comedy Central

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »