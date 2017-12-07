DentureDonald: President Trump’s Teeth Hilariously Clowned By Trevor Noah

President Donald Trump and his announcement that the city of Jerusalem was now the capital of Israel caught the attention of many due to the former business mogul’s questionably slurred speech. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah also took notice of the weird manner in which Trump spoke, which sparked the hilarious hashtag #DentureDonald in response.
The Daily Beast writes:
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump broke with seven decades of U.S. foreign policy to brazenly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which threatens to throw the region into even further chaos.
“Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” Trump announced in a speech. “This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.”
…
But it was Trump’s bizarre speech that also earned headlines. During the talk delivered from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room, the president appeared to slur his words several times—including the words “United States.” He sounded, really, like Holly Hunter after a dentist appointment.
Noah immediately seized in on the speech, and could barely get through his bit without breaking into laughter himself. Noah assesded that Trump was having a little issues with his dentures due to the host’s own experiences with a family member who also wore fake teeth.
The #DentureDonald hashtag has somewhat taken hold online, and we’ve collected some for viewing below and on the following pages.
—
Photo: screen cap/Comedy Central