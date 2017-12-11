Miles Morales Stars In Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

Marvel’s cinematic universe is to fanboys what catnip is to felines and while their live-action comic book films have been all kinds of controlled substances their animated movies have for the most part left much to be desired.

Looking to tackle that problem Marvel seems to banking on their upcoming animated film Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse which stars fan favorite web slinger, Miles Morales.

Starring Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also boasts an all-star cast of voices including Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as Mile’s father, Jefferson Davis, and Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry voicing Miles’s uncle, Aaron Davis, aka The Prowler.

Check out the teaser trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Into The Spider-Verse when it hits theaters in December 2018.

Photo: Sony