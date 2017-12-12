You Can Now Buy An Atari Speakerhat, Seriously

Yes, you read that correctly, if you are interested in wearable tech you can now own an Atari Speakerhat. Now as to why you would want to own a hat with built-in speakers in it is beyond us.

Blank stare…

For only $130 ($100 until January 2nd) you can annoy people around you by blasting your music through your hat. The iconic video game brand just up and decided the world needed to blast music from their heads by putting the hats on sale. There are blue and black standard snapback models as well as limited edition (of course) models to commemorate the classic Atari game Pong and a Blade Runner 2049 edition.

Ummm okay.

Now as far as the technology inside the hat here is whats under the hood (no pun intended), the Atari Speakerhat boasts an”ultralightweight and thin design” because who wants a heavy speakerhat? The hat features two proprietary high-fidelity stereo speakers, a microphone, V 4.1 CSR/Qualcomm CVC audio technology, 5-band EQ, Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP), Audio/Video Remote Control Profile (AVRCP v1.4) and Headset Profile (HSP v1.2), rechargeable lithium-Ion battery, universal control button, and LED indicator light.

You will be wearing these things on your head, keep that in mind.

Atari claims the hat feels completely “natural and normal to wear for long periods of time” and their goal is to “continuously improve on design and engineering until the technology is completely invisible.” The company hopes to include a “multiplayer feature” in the hats that will allow multiple hats listen to a single audio stream in perfect synchronization.

Sounds cool… we guess.

If you want to be that person blasting music out of your hat in public, this fashion piece is for you. Outside of probably getting you a fade or eye rolls the need for this isn’t coming to us. Maybe for gaming purposes, we guess but this seems just like something that is a collectible than something that will make our lives easier.

We can already imagine the showtime dancers using these things on the train, but we must say purchase this at your own risk.

