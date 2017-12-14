Eminem Teases Some Unreleased Air Jordan IV’s

We’re just a day away from Eminem releasing his highly anticipated 10th studio album Revival and while Hip-Hop fans await to see what Marshall Mather’s been working on since 2010, sneakerheads want to know if Em plans on releasing those PE Air Jordans he was holding in an IG post that went up yesterday.

@stockx A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:34pm PST

For years Em’s had a few variations of some exclusive Jordan IV’s from the “Encore”‘s to the “Carhartt”‘s and while at first glance the Jordans in the picture seem like another pair of the “Encore” IV’s, heads are pointing out that the grey tab and wing are bigger than the 2006 versions.

Could the kicks in this post be an upcoming limited release that could see a public release or are these yet another friends and family exclusives that only 50 or so people will get their feet in? No word yet but best believe DJ Khaled will get his hand on a pair. Lucky bastard.

Photo: WENN.com