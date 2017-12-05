Eminem Shares Revival Album Tracklist, Guest List Includes Alicia Keys & Ed Sheeran

After an epic pump fake, Eminem’s new album, Revival, will be dropping December 15. The Detroit rapper shared the new LP’s tracklist, and it’s a star-studded affair.

Per 2017 Hip-Hop protocol, Slim Shady shared the tracklist via Twitter.

Some of the more notable guests include Ed Sheeran on a track called “River,” Alicia Keys on a joint called “Like Home” and Pink on a song called “Need Me.”

Other guests include usual suspect Skylar Grey as well as X Ambassadors, Phresher and Kehlani. And surely you heard the joint with Bey.

But where are some Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar collabs for the culture, though? Just saying.

Revival is 18 songs in total with only one interlude. Check out the full tracklist below.

