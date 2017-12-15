Alleged Pregnant Girlfriend Beating Rapper Jailed, Charged With Witness Tampering

Rapper XXXTentacion, the same guy who allegedly beat up his pregnant girlfriend, and still got a record deal, is back in jail. The Rap weirdo has been charged with witness tampering, amongst other charges.

According to TMZ, XXXTentacion was hit with multiple tampering and witness harassment charges. Recently, he submitted a letter claiming the ex-girlfriend he allegedly beat up didn’t want to testify in the case against him.

However, prosecutors chalked it up to the jig.

The judge also declared that XXXTentacion has violated his probation, and he was immediately taken into custody.

Also, he didn’t get bail, so he’ll be in the clink until trial.

We damn sure won’t say we didn’t see this one coming.

—

Photo: Getty Images for BET