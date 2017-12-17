Cornel West Comes For Ta-Nehisi Coates, Black Twitter Spots The Jig

Cornel West used to be considered one of Black America’s greatest academics and intellectuals, but lately he’s been coming off as a proper hater. Mr. West recently penned an editorial coming for renowned author Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the backlash was immediate. In an editorial for The Guardian, West took Coates to task for his alleged pessimism and “narrow” view of the Black experience. The editorial was pinged to Coates most recent book, We Were Eight Years in Power.

West clearly didn’t like it.

Some choice passages from West’s takedown include:

In short, Coates fetishizes white supremacy. He makes it almighty, magical and unremovable. What concerns me is his narrative of “defiance”. For Coates, defiance is narrowly aesthetic – a personal commitment to writing with no connection to collective action. It generates crocodile tears of neoliberals who have no intention of sharing power or giving up privilege.

There is no doubt that the marketing of Coates – like the marketing of anyone – warrants suspicion. Does the profiteering of fatalism about white supremacy and pessimism of black freedom fit well in an age of Trump – an age of neo-fascism, US style?

Unfortunately, Coates’ allegiance to Obama has produced an impoverished understanding of black history. He reveals this when he writes: “Ossie Davis famously eulogized Malcolm X as ‘our living, Black manhood’ and ‘our own Black shining prince.’ Only one man today could bear those twin honorifics: Barack Obama.”

This gross misunderstanding of who Malcolm X was – the greatest prophetic voice against the American Empire – and who Barack Obama is – the first black head of the American Empire – speaks volumes about Coates’ neoliberal view of the world.

That last quote is illuminating considering many of West’s former fans fell out with him when he clearly felt jaded when Barack Obama, who he campaigned for, didn’t coddle him (read: kiss his ass), or get him enough tickets to the inauguration.

Specifically, Black Twitter was not having it. A plethora of tweets outline what many consider the motivation for West’s piece, beyond the words on the page. Namely jealousy, envy and being triggered by another Black man getting props.

See for yourself below and on the following pages. Tell us what you think in the comments.

Cornel West's Ta-Nehisi Coates ivory tower broadside conveniently ignores the American carnage he helped Trump create by backing Russian dupe Jill Stein. This Fascist moment was brought to you by narcissistic hoteps that believe progressive purity will pay your medical bills. #p2 — skeptical brotha (@skepticalbrotha) December 17, 2017

Cornel West had the whole horrible world to write about but instead revisited another one of his grudges with another prominent black person who has surpassed him in prominence. — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) December 17, 2017

I stopped paying attention to Cornel West a long time ago. Calling Obama a “niggerized President.” Writing that hit job about Melissa Harris Perry. He can go fuck himself. — Imani Gandy Canes (@AngryBlackLady) December 17, 2017

Cornel West is jealous of Ta-Nehisi Coates. We have seen this record play before. He did the same thing with Michael Eric Dyson. He is the proverbial crab in a barrel. While we are all about to suffer from #GOPTaxScam , Cornel is concerned with Coates being "competition". — Ebony & Noor (@DarlingEbony) December 17, 2017

Cornel West lost me long ago with his Barack Obama rants. Tavis Smiley too for being mad about no invite. I'm not even mildly interested in this new rant on Ta-Nehisi Coates. Miss me with it. I do agree with this tweet from Fannie's Dream though. https://t.co/5MhE5ta5Ce — Shamontiel (@Maroonsista) December 17, 2017

Booker T. Washington vs. W.E.B. DuBois. W.E.B. Dubois vs. Marcus Garvey. MLK vs. Malcolm X. Michael Eric Dyson vs. Cornel West. Cornel West vs. Everybody. I wonder how much progress for the people has been hindered because of ego and intellectual pissing matches? — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) December 17, 2017

