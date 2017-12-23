Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Trying To Check Her For Mentioning Offset In Songs

Cardi B and her fiancee Offset of Migos fame are certainly one of Hip-Hop’s top celebrity couples and the “Bodak Yellow” star has not hidden her joy over the union while mentioning her man in verse on recent tracks. Catching wind of fan complaints of her name-dropping Offset in verse, the Bronx rapper came with the furious clap back via her Instagram page.

On Cardi B’s latest single “Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage, Cardi raps that she “put that p*ssy” on Offset which apparently didn’t sit well with some listeners. Cardi told fans in no uncertain terms that she’s going to keep rapping Offset’s name in verses and beyond due to the fact he laced her with a $500,000 engagement ring and, ahem, for doing work in the bedroom.

You can read her message to the critics courtesy of the Instagram post below from The Shade Room.

Photo: Getty