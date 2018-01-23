Jill Scott’s Allegedly “Bullied” Husband Countersues In Divorce, Wants $500K & To Dead Prenup

Jill Scott’s soon to be ex-husband is coming for her coins. Mike Dobson is claiming that Jilly From Philly routinely humiliated him, and now he wasn’t $500K, and to cancel the prenuptial agreement he signed, for his trouble.

Back in November, it was revealed that Scott had filed for divorce. Shortly after it also came to light that she had gotten a restraining order against Dobson.

You may recall their epic wedding that featured an appearance by Big Daddy Kane. Nevertheless, Dobson was reportedly blindsided by the divorce.

According to Bossip, Dobson is claiming that he was coerced into signing a prenup three weeks before the marriage. Get this—homie didn’t have a lawyer look at the paperwork, chalking it up to being in love.

Thus, along with allegedly breaking a confidentiality agreement because she spoke to the pres, Dobson is claiming the prenup is invalid. Also, he wants half Scott’s assets including an additional $500K for his pain and suffering.

Bruh…

Scott and Dobson’s marriage lasted a little over a year. Dobson’s claims—including emasculization—are a doozy, peep them over at Bossip.

—

Photo: Getty