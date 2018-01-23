Raekwon Is Insulted Ralph Lauren Didn’t Hit Him For Polo Snow Beach Release

While Lo-Lifes, fashionistas and hypebeasts alike are salivating at the return of the Polo Snow Beach line, Raekwon feels a ways. The Chef thinks Ralph should have contacted him for the campaign.

In a recent interview with Complex, he voices his disappointment that the team at Ralph Lauren neglected to contact him.

“I heard. They should have called me. I felt a little bit insulted that I didn’t get a personal call. But, like I said, I want to talk to Ralph Lauren personally and tell him, “Yo, you know the boy who did those for you. Just call me. Say, ‘What up?’” he reasoned.

When asked if has an inside link to get pieces from the upcoming Snow Beach retro line he admitted that is currently plugless. “Nah. Not right now. We’ll see, we’ll see where it go.”

Considering Lex Diamonds made the jacket an instant classic, Uncle Ralph and crew might want to make amends to the Wu-Tang Clansman; we won’t hold our breath though.

Currently, the Snow Beach line is set for a January 25 return via select retail stores and the brand’s website. In other news Rae and Ghostface recently starred in the KITH x Timberland campaign.

You can read the full interview with Chef where he also discusses the KITH drop and his love of New Balance sneakers here.

Photo: WENN.com