‘Get Out’ Is Coming Back To Theaters and Jordan Peele Wants You To See It For FREE

If you are one of the very few people stuck in the sunken place because you haven’t seen Jordan Peele’s masterpiece Get Out then we have some good news for you. Peele is teaming up with Universal Pictures to bring free screenings of Get Out to 55 AMC locations across the country.

This is dope and definitely for the culture.

Now, of course, you’re going to have to move fast if you want to attend the Feb 19th, President’s Day screenings because the “free tickets” are on a first-come, first serve basis. Thi epic news comes on the heels of the Oscar-nominated film’s one-year anniversary of the iconic’s films release.

Markets that will be playing Get Out on Presidents’ Day include ones in Atlanta, GA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Columbus, OH; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Houston, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Jacksonville, FL; Kansas City, MO; Los Angeles, CA; Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; New Orleans, LA; New York City, NY; Oklahoma City, OK; Orlando, FL; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Pittsburgh, PA; Raleigh/Durham, NC; San Diego, CA; San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, CA; Seattle/Tacoma, WA; St. Louis, MO; Tallahassee, FL; Tampa, FL; and Washington, D.C.

To find out what theaters are still available head to getoutoneyearlater.com. Also alongside the free screening Get Out wants to know how you feel about the film one year later. Using the hashtag #GetOutOneYearLater they want to know exactly how the films cultural impact and the Sunken Place means to you.

Hopefully, this will help the movie’s chances of bringing home all of the Academy Awards it was nominated this year. If you happen to miss out on the screening you can always catch Get Out on HBO or HBO GO,

—

Photo: WENN.com