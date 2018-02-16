Wakanda: Twitter Fans Heap Praise Upon ‘Black Panther’ After Official Debut

Black Panther is here, and the long-awaited film has already passed the test for the lucky few who’ve seen the film ahead of its wide release on Thursday (Feb. 15). This morning (Feb. 16) on Twitter, the fictional nation of Wakanda became a national trending topic heaping praise upon the Marvel vehicle.

The film’s official debut was marked for today but theaters rolled out the film in early previews nationwide, which no doubt will add to the astounding projections for the President Day’s Weekend holiday haul. Via the trending topic, notable Twitter users and fans alike have shown their adoration for the film and this fervor is expected to last if early reviews are to be believed.

We’ve collected some of the responses and discussion cropping up under the #Wakanda hashtag below and on the following pages. There are also talks of folks ditching work early to book an early flight to Wakanda.

Black Panther is in theaters today.

#ProTip: Block anyone who tells you #Wakanda isn't real. They are literally trying to steal your joy. These are the same people who believe in Aslan, Modor, Tatooine, Westoros, Krypton… you get the idea. pic.twitter.com/CsRme4huEj — April (@ReignOfApril) February 16, 2018

You cannot separate #BlackPanther from the women. T'Challa is dope, but where would he be without all of the women holding him down? Nakia, the Dora Milaje, Shuri is the smartest person in #Wakanda and Okoye is the best fighter in the nation. Stop trying to minimize women. — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) February 16, 2018

