Juelz Santana Pleads Not Guilty To Gun & Drug Charges

He ran, the Internet clowned him, then authorities caught him, and now Juelz Santana has his day in court.

According to Page Six, Juelz Santana entered a not guilty plea to drug and gun charges stemming from that now infamous incident that went down at Newark Airport last weekend in which the Dipset rapper dipped on TSA after one of his bags went through an x-ray tunnel and revealed a concealed firearm. To make matters worse authorities unearthed oxycodone pills that Juelz didn’t have a prescription for to go along with the loaded .38 caliber pistol.

And if that wasn’t enough, Juelz is also facing federal charges and is currently locked up while the case continues to play out.

Our only question is how the hell could he have forgotten he threw a burner into his carry-on bag? Did he think they weren’t going to screen it? Could he have gotten set up? And does running from the scene give any credibility to his not guilty plea in the eye of the courts?

Lots of questions here with no answers, yet.

—

Photo: Getty