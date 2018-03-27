The Thirst Is Real: 6 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’, Season 7 Ep. 2

Season 7’s second episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta picks up right where last weeks left off. Jasmine stops by Rasheeda’s store Pressed looking for her baby father’s wife but instead is greeted by Rasheeda’s mom Shirleen and stepdaughter.
Jasmine seems to be the only one trying to be the adult in this messy situation and wants to talk about her son meeting the rest of his siblings. Instead, she is greeted with some serious shade from Shirleen and Kirk’s daughter and let her know they are not feeling Jasmine. Neither was Love & Hip Hop Twitter apparently.
We salute Jasmine for stepping up but yeah she definitely still played herself, though.
Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty
