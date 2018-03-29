Home > News

Milky Way: @RayvenChanel AKA Philly Flavor Ray Is Holding Heavy Up Top

The model and host is our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

Written By Lance Strong

@Rayven.Chanel AKA Philly Flavor Ray

Source: Rayven Chanel / Instagram

We don’t know much about curvy model and host @Rayven.Chanel AKA Philly Flavor Ray, but she’s got quite a future in front of her, pun intended. The thirst-trapping new mom is our latest Baes & Baddies entry.

With almost 38,000 followers on Instagram with little posting activity, Rayven Chanel is still on her way to building her brand. However, her sultry good looks and slim yet F-cup stacked frame will definitely shift that in the months to come.

Check out @Rayven.Chanel AKA Philly Flavor Ray below and on the following pages.

When you just had a baby 6 weeks ago 🙇🏾‍♀️ #HomeGrown #Milf

A post shared by Philly Flavor Ray. (@rayven.chanel) on

💎

A post shared by Philly Flavor Ray. (@rayven.chanel) on

@hmnalns 💦

A post shared by Philly Flavor Ray. (@rayven.chanel) on

Photo: Instagram

