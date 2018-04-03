Leave It To Sleazy: 7 Outrageous Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Season 7 Ep. 3

Last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta opens up with Mimi linking up with Stevie J. Now remember Mimi doesn’t want to get involved in Stevie’s mess but for some reason, we are here. Mimi decides to talk to her daughter’s father about his current Danger Zone artist Estelita after her sit-down with bootleg Joseline.

Mimi said I don’t usually put myself in the middle of Stevie business. BITCH YES YOU DO !!! #LHHATL — Eden Lestrange (@Strange_Eden) March 27, 2018

Mimi feels bad for the “up and coming” artist after she poured her heart out to Mimi about her troubled past and what it took for her to get to the point she is at now. Is through this conversation that we learn Stevie made Estelita sign a five-year contract that doesn’t really benefit her but more so Stevie if she happens to bring in any money. Either Estelita never watched one single season of Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta in her life or she’s just doesn’t care because nothing ever good comes from signing a multi-year contract with one Stevie J. Ask Joseline Hernandez she can speak on that easily.

Stevie J it's been 7 seasons of #LHHATL and you still doing contracts 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — August 22nd🎈🎈🎈 (@ily_jayla) April 3, 2018

So…Estelita..beloved…did you NOT watch Joseline’s struggle w/the contract from past seasons #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/gXZPwZ0Ueo — Nola No Darling 💋 (@bellezza_blu) April 3, 2018

LHHATL Twitter was also not here for Mimi the Stevie whisperer.

Here go MiMi “not caring” and “minding her business” #LHHATL — Petty Wop 👑 (@GirlKia_) April 3, 2018

Mimi get out this man business 🙄 #LHHATL — Shala ✨ (@_shalaawebb) April 3, 2018

Mimi stop involving yourself in Stevie J messy situation child 😖🙄 #LHHATL — Rose Buds (@RoseBuds16) April 3, 2018

I need MiMi to get some business #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/L88eGdKg0R — shanice green (@s_alexandriaa) April 3, 2018

Seriously, Mimi, you got other things to worry about like your current relationship.

