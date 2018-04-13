Meek Mill Speaks With NBC’s Lester Holt From Prison [VIDEO]

Meek Mill‘s ordeal doesn’t appear to be coming to an end despite recent reports, and in an exclusive NBC Nightly News interview, he gets open and candid about what he’s been going through since being jailed. The Maybach Music Group rapper spoke with Lester Holt via phone from jail.

Mill, sounding reflective, said at one point that he believed “in the back of my mind that 10 years of probation would bring me back to prison.”

Currently, the rapper born Robert Rhimeek Williams is serving a two-to-four-year sentence for probation violation, but there seems to be traction that Meek was wrongly convicted due to a lack of information given to the controversial Judge Genece Brinkley.

Watch Meek Mill’s interview with NBC News below.

