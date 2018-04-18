Post Malone Releases Tracklist for His Album ‘Beerbongs And Bentleys’

Post Malone has been prepping for the release of his sophomore album, Beerbongs And Bentleys. His single “Rockstar” has already scored the achievement of going quintuple-platinum carrying a feature from 21 Savage. This allowed him to hold the No.1 spot for eight weeks followed by “Psycho” featuring Ty Dolla $ign peaking at No.2 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
His upcoming 18-track project carries more heavy-hitting features for fans to enjoy. Post Malone teams up with Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj, YG, and G-Eazy throughout the album. The release date for April 27th is set and pre-order is available on iTunes now.
The last sample of the album we heard was from his recent tour stop where he treated fans to a live snippet of his record, “Stay”. Stay tuned as we get closer to the release date.
1. “Paranoid”
2. “Spoil My Night” (Feat. Swae Lee)
3. “Rich & Sad”
4. “Zack and Codeine”
5. “Takin’ Shots”
6. “Rockstar” (feat. 21 Savage)
7. “Over Now”
8. “Psycho” (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
9. “Better Now”
10. “Ball For Me” (feat. Nicki Minaj)
11. “Otherside”
12. “Stay”
13. “Blame It On Me”
14. “Same Bitches” (feat. G-Eazy & YG)
15. “Jonestown (Interlude)”
16. “92 Explorer”
17. “Candy Paint”
18. “Sugar Wraith”
Photo: Getty