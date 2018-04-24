Nicki Minaj Will Perform New Music For ‘SNL’ Finale, Announces World Tour

Nicki Minaj is making up for lost time with the impending release of her still-unnamed fourth studio album, with “Chun Li” and “Barbie Tingz” smashing the Internets and sparking renewed interest. The Queens superstar took to Twitter Sunday night to announce a world tour, and also said she’ll be rolling out new music for the season finale of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“All ima say is this tour is [row of emojis] and if u miss it, don’t be mad at Chun. Be mad at YOU! Chun gave u ALLLL the time in the world. This album so [row of prayer hand emojis] AAAAHHHHHHHH!!!! I can’t take it,” Minaj tweeted Sunday evening.

She followed with, “US first. Then ALL AROUND THE WORLD. BUT THERE’S another surprise you won’t know. Bwahaaahahaaaaaa. The ones at the tour will be elevated to Team Minaj ELITE. Yes, I’m leaning towards M&G’s. Only cuz my babies been so patient. But pls don’t hold me to it. Love, #ChunLi”

As expected, the Barbz lost their minds over the news, but there was far more to go. When a fan asked about her upcoming SNL performance, she let one proverbial cat out the bag.

“I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be,” Minaj replied. A fan, truly trying to get the scoop, asked Minaj what the track number of the song would be, getting the reply of “#1” which suggests the song is the intro to the new project.

We’ve posted Nicki Minaj’s emoji-laden and fun-loving tweets below, along with some reaction on the flip.

All ima say is this tour is 🦄😻🤭😲💦⬆️👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽👌🏽 and if u miss it, don’t be mad at Chun. Be mad at YOU! Chun gave u ALLLL the time in the world. This album so 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 AAAAHHHHHHHH!!!! I can’t take it! — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

US first. Then ALL AROUND THE WORLD. BUT THERE’S another surprise you won’t know. Bwahaaahahaaaaaa. The ones at the tour will be elevated to Team Minaj ELITE. Yes, I’m leaning towards M&G’s. Only cuz my babies been so patient. But pls don’t hold me to it. Love, #ChunLi https://t.co/lrUVVL7o8t — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

I’ll perform a song you never heard b4. My fave on the album. 👅🦄 plus my second song. You can prob guess what that’s gonna be. https://t.co/SABvJNfa27 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 22, 2018

Can’t anymore, my darlings. Doing SNL the day b4. Can’t make it to LA in time to rehearse on the BBMA stage. But SNL will be VERY worth it & that’s all I’ll say about THAT. ♥️👅🙌🏽🦄 https://t.co/ezgzv2daKz — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 23, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »