Grand Momma Makeover: Momma Dee Visits Dr. Curves For A Brand New Body & Other Outrageous #LHHATL Moments

New week, new mess on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. The drama picks up right where it left off last week with Erica Mena going absolutely ham after Just Brittany talks about her son.
Erica has been escorted out by the security we learned she helped get jobs apparently.She did manage to get a good jab in during her confessional and called gave Brittany a new name Just Beneath Me.
Meanwhile, Mimi, Stevie’s two Danger Zone signees Just Brittany and Estelita and the ever so annoying Keela. They are still trying to get on the same page to make sure the showcase featuring the artist goes off without a hitch. We are still trying to understand what exactly Erica is trying to accomplish on this show, why Mimi just can’t stay out Stevie’s business and what is Just Brittany thinking by even entertaining this mess.
We honestly don’t even understand why this storyline is still a thing.
CONTINUED
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor / Getty