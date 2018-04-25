Spotify Announces Features For Users Who Don’t Want To Pay For Premium

Spotify just gave users who don’t want to spend money on their premium service even more incentive to not sign up for one. Tuesday at an event at in NYC, the music streaming giant announced that users who prefer to use the service for free will receive more features that paid subscribers usually benefited from thanks to a new ad-supported service.

When the updated app launches “in the coming weeks,” Spotify for free subscribers will now be able to select up to 750 songs a day from the service’s personalized playlists like Release Weekly, Daily Mix and from the popular editorial playlist RapCaviar, Viva Latino and Ulitmate Indie. The new update will also feature songs suggested by an algorithm for user-created playlists.

The new update will now have 15 new on-demand playlists that will give users the ability to pick and play any songs within the service’s curated list. The best part is you no longer will have to skip unwanted tracks or waiting on shuffle to deliver the track you want to hear. The new experience promises to be more personalized making it easier to hear the music you want as well. When you sign-up, Spotify will ask you what about what artists you love and from that information will curate a personal playlist for you. That playlist can be easily located on the updated home screen.

Another pretty useful coming to Spotify will give users the ability to turn on a data saving option that will decrease the apps use for cellular data by 75 percent.

Babar Zafar, VP of Product Development at Spotify added this on the new update:

“This is the beginning of an evolution for Spotify and we will continue to make improvements that mirror our customers’ needs. This is not only about giving users a more customized free experience from the day they sign up, but giving them more control over their listening experience so they can easily find and stream their favorites anytime, from anywhere.”

This new move definitely sounds like it will help lure more users to the service. Does the new update intrigue you? Will you cancel your paid subscriptions or nah?