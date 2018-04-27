East African Bubble Booty Bombshell Sanchi Will Get Your Attention [PHOTOS]

Not to objectify our sisters who hail from the continent of Africa, but the motherland is home to women who have gravity-defying curves, especially in East Africa. Tanzania’s Sanchoka, also known as Sanchi, sports one of the largest backsides we’ve ever featured on Baes and Baddies and it apparently runs in the family.

Sanchi has become something of a celebrity by way of showing off her thunderous booty cheeks on the ‘Gram, and even put her mom’s backside on her page to let folks know the apple, no pun intended, didn’t fall far from the tree. Aside from stunting in revealing gear, Sanchi also works as a brand ambassador and holds a business degree. She is the CEO of Golden Eye Traders and works in a variety of capacities in the world of trade, so it’s not just big booty but big brains too.

Check out Sanchi below and on the following pages.

Can you handle this ☺️ A post shared by Sanchi (@sanchiworld) on Oct 19, 2016 at 3:15am PDT

#WINNING 😉 A post shared by Sanchi (@sanchiworld) on Sep 2, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

