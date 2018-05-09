Jawbone: Teairra Mari Got Hacked, Seen Giving A Sloppy Toppy Blessing

Teairra Mari seems to have gotten hacked, and sex tape twitter is lit. Footage of the R&B singer and Love & Hip Hop reality giving a blowjob has hit the Internets.

Somehow, someway, the footage of TM getting busy (as well as a photo of her face with what looks like semen on her upper lip) made it onto her own Instagram. The footage and image are gone from her IG, but this is the Internets, where nothing is ever really deleted.

Needless to the say, the reactions have been priceless. It’s interesting how many fellatio critics are out there on these e-streets.

It’s on the last page, for all you pervs (for archival purposes). We sincerely hope the hacker/leaker/foul ass f*ckboy is brought to justice, though.

UPDATE: Tearri Mari just dropped a classy response.

Wtf happening on teairra mari’s IG page? pic.twitter.com/zjZEFhYNno — Yellow Visions (@WaNachisale) May 9, 2018

From Kim K, To Paris Hilton. Blac Chyna, Teairra Marie These Fellatio videos are atrocious. All this “hands on” combat against the “D”. I’m bout to head to Hollywood and teach a class. Clearly that’s where the money at. pic.twitter.com/7xWtZqNO6n — Bre'on (@_BayBey) May 9, 2018

I should have known Teairra Mari wasn’t trending because of her music……………… pic.twitter.com/Ij8lUGYyez — No, I’m Dirty Dan (@_kailssss) May 9, 2018

Who got those videos of Teairra Mari?? I need it for research purposes pic.twitter.com/w1WYno76xO — Flying Birds (@KeysusFacts) May 9, 2018

