Jawbone: Teairra Mari Got Hacked, Seen Giving A Sloppy Toppy Blessing

Jaw game proper or nah?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: TV personality Teairra Mari attends the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event on September 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1) Uploaded By Godspeed

Teairra Mari seems to have gotten hacked, and sex tape twitter is lit. Footage of the R&B singer and Love & Hip Hop reality giving a blowjob has hit the Internets.

Somehow, someway, the footage of TM getting busy (as well as a photo of her face with what looks like semen on her upper lip) made it onto her own Instagram. The footage and image are gone from her IG, but this is the Internets, where nothing is ever really deleted.

Needless to the say, the reactions have been priceless. It’s interesting how many fellatio critics are out there on these e-streets.

It’s on the last page, for all you pervs (for archival purposes). We sincerely hope the hacker/leaker/foul ass f*ckboy is brought to justice, though.

UPDATE: Tearri Mari just dropped a classy response.

 

Photo: Getty

sextape , Teairra Mari , TM

