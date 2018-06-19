Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Rising Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday (June 18). He was one of the victims in a shooting that occurred in the Middle Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
According to WTAE, the 21-year-old, born Travon Smart, was one of the victims in a double shooting. The other victim is reportedly in the hospital in stable condition.
Wopo began gaining national recognition in 2016 with the release of his “Elm Street” single. Wopo’s manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed his client’s death on Facebook.
A number of notable rappers and Hip-Hop heads have expressed their condolences via Twitter.
Rest In Power Jimmy Wopo.
Also gunned down on Monday was Florida rapper XXXTentacion.
—
Photo: YouTube
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED