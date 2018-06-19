Pittsburgh Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Rising Pittsburgh rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting on Monday (June 18). He was one of the victims in a shooting that occurred in the Middle Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

According to WTAE, the 21-year-old, born Travon Smart, was one of the victims in a double shooting. The other victim is reportedly in the hospital in stable condition.

Wopo began gaining national recognition in 2016 with the release of his “Elm Street” single. Wopo’s manager, Taylor Maglin, confirmed his client’s death on Facebook.

A number of notable rappers and Hip-Hop heads have expressed their condolences via Twitter.

Rest In Power Jimmy Wopo.

Also gunned down on Monday was Florida rapper XXXTentacion.

THE LATEST on Middle Hill Shooting: 1 dead, 1 critical. Working to get you info right now. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/KDzEs30Vjh — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 18, 2018

RIP Jimmy Wopo, for my money the best rapper to ever break out of Pittsburgh. Radiant 1000-watt charisma and a legitimately original stylist. Kendrick's "Humble" was nothing if not an homage to "Elm Street." This is just terrible and senseless. pic.twitter.com/KgKcEhTVMa — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) June 18, 2018

On Feb. 27 of last year, I asked Jimmy Wopo what it was like to grow up in an environment of violence and chaos. This was his (sobering, powerful) answer. The 21-year-old was shot dead today in the Hill District. pic.twitter.com/0VFosaxmDb — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) June 19, 2018

R.I.P. Jimmy Wopo — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

Two beautiful black souls taken tragically. Rest in heaven Jimmy Wopo and XXXtentacion. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) June 19, 2018

RIP @jimmywopo_ — Venus & Doc (@EarthGang) June 18, 2018

Bro wtf rip jimmy wopo — The Real Fat Nick (@_FatNick) June 18, 2018

