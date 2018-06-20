CLOSE
Nick Young Is A Fan Of That Booger Sugar? [VIDEO]

Swaggy P AKA Swag Champ has been wilding out since the Golden State Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month.

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Three

Nick Young is making the most out of his first tour as an NBA champion, including remixing his Swaggy P nickname. Now known, at least temporarily, as Swag Champ, the Golden State Warriors guard was caught on camera saying that cocaine should be legalized.

“I want people to pass cocaine,” the NBA star told TMZ Sports outside 1 OAK on Tuesday night … “Everybody needs to do cocaine!”

For the record, cocaine isn’t illegal everywhere — did you know blow is sorta legal in Colombia where people can possess 1 gram or less? There’s similar laws in the Czech Republic and Uruguay.

And, there’s been a real argument that legalizing all drugs could actually benefit the society.

Swaggy P, it’s time to enjoy your offseason…legally.

