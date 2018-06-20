Foot Locker Pokes Fun At LiAngelo Ball’s Shoplifting In New Commercial [VIDEO]

LiAngelo Ball’s fondness for free designer eyewear is still not behind him. He is a good sport in a new commercial that jokingly alludes to his sticky fingers.

In the spirit of their #WeekOfGreatness campaign that has historically ribbed emerging ballers their new advertisements takes some fun shots at Ball. The purposely out-of-date infomercial finds LiAngelo and fellow one-and-done player Trae Young sporting some t-shirts crafted by Don C.

Ball sits down with Youtube personality Reggie Couz to hawk the branded tee and gets hit with some very humorous commentary regarding his shoplifting charge including “that’s an absolute steal” and “the price is so good it must be criminal.”

You can view the first two installments of the series below.

The limited edition shirts can be purchased here.

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images