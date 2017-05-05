4. Rights of Minors

Except where otherwise indicated, we do not knowingly collect or store any Personal Information from children under the age of 13. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child under the age of 13 has provided us with information without his or her consent, he or she should contact us at bhmdigitallegal@interactiveone.com. As required by law, we will delete such information from our files within a reasonable time.

California minors under 18 years old may request the removal of any information that they post to the BHM Digital Services by contacting bhmdigitallegal@interactiveone.com. Upon such request, BHM Digital will anonymize, or remove from public view, any content posted by a minor to one of its websites, unless required by law to retain such content or information.

5. Your Rights and Opt-Out Choices

We offer you choices regarding the collection, use, and sharing of your Personal Information.

Email communications. When you receive promotional communications from us, you may indicate a preference to stop receiving further promotional communications from us and you will have the opportunity to “opt-out” by following the unsubscribe instructions provided in the promotional email you receive or by contacting us directly at bhmdigitallegal@interactiveone.com. Regardless of your indicated email preferences, we may send you administrative emails regarding the BHM Digital Services, including, for example, notices of updates to our Terms or this Privacy Policy.

Update or delete your Account information. If you wish to verify, correct, update or delete any of the Personal Information provided to us in connection with your Account on the BHM Digital Services, you may do so by editing it on your associated Account page. Please note that we may be required (by applicable law or otherwise) to keep the outdated information and not delete it (or to keep the outdated information for a certain time, in which case we will comply with your deletion request only after we have fulfilled such requirements). You should be aware that it is not always possible to completely remove or delete all of your information from our databases without some residual data remaining in our archives because of backups and other reasons.

Opt-out of targeted advertising. If you prefer to not receive targeted advertising, you can opt-out of some network advertising programs that use your information. Below are the steps you can take to opt-out of targeted advertising: