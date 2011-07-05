Bow Wow Welcomes Fatherhood With Video Model Miss Joie [Photos]

Bow Wow Confronts Baby Daddy Reports, “Stop Feeding People Bulls**t”‎

Shad Moss aka Bow Wow welcomed a baby girl in the world weeks ago and while pictures of baby Shai Moss supposedly leaked on to the internet, the Cash Money artist tweeted,

“Picture on mediatakeout aint my daughter… Some bloggers Fawking suck at they job. Get accurate info for once. Stop feeding people bullShyte.”

Some of the pictures included an image that was supposed to be Bow Wow’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, video vixen, Joie Chavis.

The mother of the rapper’s baby has been confirmed to be model “Miss Joi” who he’s been linked to since 2010.

Check out more of the proud parents below.

