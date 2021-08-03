Edgeless Warrior Candace Owens Trends Again On Twitter For Trolling Ways

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One of the worst things about waking up and checking Twitter is to see something horrible trending. In this regard, Candace Owens takes center stage once again for some awful comments she’s made on the social media platform in the past couple of days.

Yesterday (August 2), the edgeless espouser of disgusting right-wing commentary took to Twitter to give her fans a double dose of ugly rhetoric. Her first tweet that caused a backlash was directed against Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s National soccer team, who lost in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics semifinals to Canada. Owens targeted Rapinoe primarily for the player’s protest against police brutality and racial equality by taking a knee on the field.

And in keeping with her reputation of being a troll of the highest order, she decided to continue to push the false narrative this morning (August 3rd) about the COVID-19 pandemic not being real because of a function that President Barack Obama is hosting at Martha’s Vineyard:

While it’s been understood for quite some time that Owens is an unrepentant far-right provocateur and that this is how she rolls, her tweets these past few days were remarkably tone-deaf and misleading. But the responses she received to both of these tweets were swift and blistering:

Some responses called out Owens for her hypocrisy in disparaging Rapinoe and the U.S. Women’s soccer team for kneeling during the National Anthem while ignoring the ways that her fellow MAGA supporters have used the flag, particularly during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th:

While we know Owens won’t stop her trolling ways anytime soon, it’s always gratifying – and hilarious – to see sensible people clap back at the nonsense she pushes online.