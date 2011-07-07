Did Jay-Z And DMX Refuse To Be In The Same Room With Each Other?

Prior to beginning a two-year jail sentence last month, Ja Rule opened up about his past relationships with Jay-Z and DMX and why their supergroup never took off.

Speaking with XXL, Ja Rule spoke on recording with the two and Jay and X ultimately did not like each other at all.



“That would have been a great project, I think we was all bringing something different to the table, and we could have given hip-hop something special. When you try to put something like that together, you’re dealing with egos and a lot of outsiders putting the bug in people’s ear.

That’s what got the best of the situation, a lot of egos. Not me per se, because I was kinda new and just coming up. But X and Jay, they had exploded on the scene by that time, and it was a lot of egos in the way…Really, to tell you the truth, I’m putting it in a nice way, but they didn’t Fawk with each other at all. X and Jay didn’t Fawk with each other at all. It was hard getting them in a room together.”

In May, Rule said their competitive nature between one another kept the supergroup from happening.