HHW Gaming: Soulja Boy Claps Back At Atari After Company Says He Is Not The CEO

No, Soulja Boy is not the first rapper to own a video game company.

Iconic video company Atari hit the pause button on the boastful rapper’s claims that he was the owner of the electronic gaming company. Soulja Boy first announced to his 6.5 million followers on Instagram that he was running the show, leading to Atari hopping on Twitter to say the rapper was straight capping.

“We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen,” Atari hilariously wrote on their Twitter account.

The tall tales-telling rapper initially claimed that Atari was interested in his latest Soulja Boy Game console that they allegedly signed over the company to him. Big Draco even claimed that he planned on selling the company for $140 million. After Atari said aht, aht, aht to those claims, Soulja Boy was big mad and hopped on Instagram Live for profanity-laced rebuttal where he claims he was talking about owning a stake in the company cause “no one man own the sh*t,” his words not ours. “F**k this contract, f**k Atari. Don’t call me no more, don’t attach my name to y’all name,” he continued.

Speaking of consoles, this is not Soula Boy’s first foray into the territory. Back in 2018, the “Crank That” rapper got called out for his SouljaGame Console and SouljaGame Handheld that was billed as nothing but marked up emulators that were described as “poorly built” and was made by Anbernic that were also being sold on AliExpress without his name for a much lower price.

His latest console, which is also being sold on AliExpress, is currently being bashed in reviews. Of course, the rapper is not taking the critiques of his system very well. He is currently on Twitter attacking one popular Black streamer named SUNPI for her fair assessment of the console, claiming she is lying about being sent a unit to review.

NNESAGA, “UK’s Leading Diverse & Inclusive Platform for Gaming & Entertainment,” responded to Soulja Boy’s tweet telling him to “deliver quality products & mind your language towards women,” basically calling the console hollow like his jewelry.

The “I was the first rapper to do this” moment was all good, but it’s getting old because the man is straight-up embellishing stories and attacking people for calling him out.

Maybe he should just worry about being the first rapper to sign an a-list celebrities culture vulture son to a record deal.

