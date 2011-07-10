Eminem, Ice-T, MC Lyte & More to Appear in Run D.M.C. Documentary

A documentary set to air this weekend will chronicle the untold story of hip-hop legend Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, one-third of groundbreaking group Run-D.M.C.

Featuring rap icons such as Ice-T, Eminem, MC Lyte, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz and Mix Master Mike, D.M.C.: Walk This Way will explore McDaniel’s post-stardom struggles with alcoholism and the loss of his voice as well as his personal redemption.

In the mid-‘90s, due in part to hectic schedules, friction within the group and a struggle to remain relevant in ever-evolving hip-hop culture, Darryl reportedly sank into deep depression before finding renewed purpose in his life.

The documentary, directed by artist and author Justin Bua, premieres Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. PT/EST on cable network Ovation TV.