Beyoncé and Jay-Z Debut As Tiffany’s Ambassadors Met With Mixed Reactions

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has attained another first, as the face of the new campaign of Tiffany and Co. The move has also included Jay-Z, Jean Michel-Basquiat and controversy the size of the Rock of Gibraltar.

The new “ABOUT LOVE” campaign was launched on Monday, August 23 by the legendary jewelry brand, featuring the Grammy Award-winning superstar in a short film wearing the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond, which was obtained by the founder of the brand in a mine in colonial South Africa in 1884.

Beyoncé is the first Black woman and the fourth woman to flaunt the 128.54 carat score ever. The film was shot by Jay-Z using a Super 8 film, with Emmanuel Adjei directing and Beyoncé performing a rendition of “Moon River” which was part of the soundtrack to the 1963 movie classic Breakfast At Tiffany’s. The short also features a previously unseen painting by the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, Equals Pi which Tiffany and Co. acquired recently. The piece will now hang in the company’s flagship store in New York City.

“As a brand that has always stood for love, strength, and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”, said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice-president and CEO of communications for the brand. In an accompanying press release, Tiffany’s also announced that due to this partnership with the Carters, that they are “proud to pledge a USD $2 million commitment towards scholarship and internship programs for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)”.

The news was met with fanfare from the Beyhive, but also a bit of outrage on social media over Beyoncé’s wearing of the diamond and how Tiffany’s acquired it in addition to those questioning if Basquiat would’ve been cool with his artwork featured like this.